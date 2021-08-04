Thomas C. Rolfson

February 5, 1938—July 31, 2021
MOUNT PLEASANT—Surrounded by his loving family, Thomas Clifford Rolfson, 83, was born to eternal life on Saturday, July 31, 2021.
Tom was born in Racine, February 5, 1938, to Clifford and Vera (nee: Gewalt) Rolfson. He married Catherine Maier on February 25, 1961 and was happily married to his sweetheart for 60 loving years.
Tom graduated from Washington Park High School in 1956 and joined the U.S. Marine Corps that same year. He proudly served as a weapons instructor and marksman stationed at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton and trained U.S. Marines in advanced weaponry in the Philippines. Tom was baptized and confirmed at Holy Communion Lutheran Church. Upon returning to Racine, he pursued his college degree while enjoying a 26-year career with S.C. Johnson. He then became an entrepreneur, forming his own software consulting company until retiring in 2001.
Tom was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved spending time with family and friends, entertaining them with endless hospitality. He had numerous interests, including golf, home improvement, developing software, his Corvettes, cheering on the Packers and, most of all, telling jokes over a good cocktail.
He will forever be loved and missed by his wife, Cathie; children: Thomas P. Rolfson, Scott (Mary) Rolfson, and Lynn (Chris) Litzau; five grandchildren: Christopher (Tabitha), Gretta (Nick) Grube, Nora (Andrew) Harrington, Eric, and Kurt (Hayley); seven great grandsons: Malakai Rolfson; Eamon, Everett and Turner Grube; and Landon, Oryn and Colden Harrington. Tom is further survived by in-laws Henry (Chris) Maier, Clarence Lechner, Ginger (Dan) Wanserski, Mike (Barbara) Maier, Joe (Terri) Maier, Diana Maier, cousins Patricia Mortensen, Nancy Koykkari, Mary (Tom) Schmidt, Pamela (Ed) Lausman, Paul (Helen) Gewalt and many other dear relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, infant sister Barbara, father and mother-in-law Henry and Olive Maier, in-laws Elizabeth Lechner and William Maier, and cousins Joyce Christensen and Ed Mortensen.
Tom’s family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the Aurora At-Home Hospice team, who provided remarkable care and treated Tom and family – including Gracie, Tom’s loyal four-legged companion – with amazing compassion during the final months of his life. Our family will forever be grateful for you.
Funeral services will be held at Holy Communion Lutheran Church, 2000 W. 6th Street, Racine on Saturday August 7, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. There will be a visitation at the church from 12:30 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. with full military honors to follow.
Tom will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Tom in a special way may direct memorials to Holy Communion Lutheran Church, 2000 W. 6th Street, Racine, WI 53405, (262) 632-8802Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com.
