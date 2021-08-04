Thomas C. Rolfson

February 5, 1938—July 31, 2021

MOUNT PLEASANT—Surrounded by his loving family, Thomas Clifford Rolfson, 83, was born to eternal life on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

Tom was born in Racine, February 5, 1938, to Clifford and Vera (nee: Gewalt) Rolfson. He married Catherine Maier on February 25, 1961 and was happily married to his sweetheart for 60 loving years.

Tom graduated from Washington Park High School in 1956 and joined the U.S. Marine Corps that same year. He proudly served as a weapons instructor and marksman stationed at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton and trained U.S. Marines in advanced weaponry in the Philippines. Tom was baptized and confirmed at Holy Communion Lutheran Church. Upon returning to Racine, he pursued his college degree while enjoying a 26-year career with S.C. Johnson. He then became an entrepreneur, forming his own software consulting company until retiring in 2001.

Tom was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved spending time with family and friends, entertaining them with endless hospitality. He had numerous interests, including golf, home improvement, developing software, his Corvettes, cheering on the Packers and, most of all, telling jokes over a good cocktail.