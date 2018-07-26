Thomas C. Krohn

October 12, 1941—July 21, 2018
RACINE—Tom passed away on Saturday, July 21, 2018 at home with his wife and children at his side after a brief and hard-fought battle with cancer.
Tom was born in Wauwatosa to Gene & Joyce Krohn on October 12, 1941. He was a class of ‘59 graduate of Wauwatosa High School. Tom attended Lawrence University and went on to graduate from the University of Wisconsin Law School in 1966. The opening of Case High School in 1966 brought Tom to Racine to teach history for one year. In 1967 he joined the law firm of Constantine, Christensen, and Krohn where he practiced law for 31 years. In 1998 he joined the firm of Dye, Foley, Krohn, and Shannon where he practiced until his retirement in 2007. It was a career he loved and he always enjoyed when the conversation turned to law.
Tom was a past President of Racine Youth Sports and the Racine County Bar Association, a tutor for Cops n Kids and served on numerous boards and committees in the Racine area over the years.
Tennis was Tom’s game and he was highly ranked in the State for many years. Tom got great pleasure following his grandsons’ hockey and basketball. He was a Badger, Brewer and Packer fan to the end. If you wanted a sports fact, he was our guy. Tom loved to ski and spent many wonderful vacations skiing the mountains of Colorado and Utah with his Lawrence buddies and family.
Tom and Mary had great fun with their boat every summer. Any chance Tom got, you would find him out fishing for a ‘keeper’.
Tom is survived by his wife of 27 years, Mary (Sucharda). He will also be lovingly remembered by his children: Lisa & Mel Smith and Alex & Cindy Krohn. He will also be missed by his grandchildren: Charlotte, Amanda, Dakota, Sydney, Spencer, Tommy and Zachary; sister-in- law and brother-in-law, Terry Sucharda Webb and Jerry Webb; his nieces and nephews: Jane, Ryan, & Dan Krohn and Kristen, Christopher, Aiden & Dane Burkard.
Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, July 28, 2018 for a visitation from 2:00-5:00 p.m. A brief service will follow at 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin-Racine would be appreciated. You may also check the funeral home’s website for more information.
A heartfelt thank you to the Aurora St. Luke’s extraordinary medical staff, their hospice nurses and Kenosha Aurora Medical Center.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 County Line Road, Mt. Pleasant, WI 53403
262 – 552-9000
