February 20, 1950—December 31, 2018
BURLINGTON—Thomas C. Buchman, age 68, of Burlington passed away on Monday, December 31, 2018 at Froedtert South St. Catherine’s Hospital.
Thomas was born on February 20, 1950 in Racine to Charles and Lucille (DuMont) Buchman. He enjoyed building things with his hands, working on wood projects, and anything mechanical. Thomas will be remembered for being a caring and loving father, brother, and grandfather. Thomas touched the lives of many and will be deeply missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Thomas is survived by, his daughter, LeAnn (David) Danowski; three grandsons, Jordan, Dalton and Evan; his significant other, Carlene Polzin; two brothers, Bill (Diana) and Bernie (Chris) Buchman; two sisters, Margaret (Leslie) Hoover and Patti (Richard) Jensen as well as nieces, nephews and friends.
In accordance with Thomas’s wishes, no services were held.
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations
Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director
3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667
