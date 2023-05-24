April 8, 1942—May 21, 2023

RACINE—Thomas Arthur Hetland, 81, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Froedtert Hospital.

Thomas was born to the late Adolph Gerhardt Hetland and Farrol Sophia Hetland (Nee Smith) on April 8, 1942, in Racine. From 1961 to 1963 he served in the Navy. Thomas was united in marriage to Donna Hetland (nee Murphy) on July 3, 1965.

Thomas worked at InSinkErator for 38 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and the outdoors. Thomas even grew peppers to make his own hot sauce. He also did woodworking, scratch offs, and was a fan of the Dodgers and 50’s music. Most of all Thomas loved spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren.

Thomas will be deeply missed by his wife, Donna Hetland; children: Tom(Jodi) Hetland, Michele(John) Wojcik and Russ(Rachel) Hetland; grandchildren: Briana Wojcik, Cameron(Carly) Hetland, Mackenzie(Shane Soukup) Wojcik, Rylee Hetland, Kaden Hetland, and Kyra Hetland; siblings: Donald Hetland, Beverly Trobough, Shirley Dedeyne, Lois Gagiliano, James(Sharon) Hetland, Jack(Joan) Hetland, Bill(Cyndy) Hetland; sister-in-law, Fran Hetland and brother-in-law Ned(Kathy) Murphy; along with many other nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Thomas is preceded in death by his brothers: Bob Hetland, Vilas (Agnes) Hetland, Dick (Arlene) Hetland, Kenny (Shirley) Hetland; brothers-in-law: Joe Trobough, Dick Dedeyne, Joe Gagiliano; and sister-in-law Irene Hetland.

A celebration of Thomas’s life will be held on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Wilson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM with a service to follow. Full military honors and committal service will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery on Monday, July 24. 2023, at 11:00 AM.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Pierce Ruhland and his staff at Ascension Hospital, Flight for Life, as well as the doctors and staff at Froedtert Hospital.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Disabled American Veterens charity at DAV.org, or Tunnels to Towers at t2t.org.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave.

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361