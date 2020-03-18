January 21, 1976—March 11, 2020

BURLINGTON—Thomas Andrew Kauffman, 44, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Aurora Medical Center in Burlington, WI, surrounded by family and friends.

Thomas was born in Racine on January 21, 1976 to Richard and Linda (Nee Kapellusch) Kauffman and was currently living in a group home in Burlington. He is survived by two brothers: Richard (Karen) Kauffman and Neil Kauffman; and one sister, Nicole (Mathew) Ries. He is also survived by his five nephews: Richard and Evan Kauffman, and Andrew, Collin, and Zackary Ries.

A private Celebration of Thomas’ Life will be held on a later date. Thomas will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the family would be appreciated and will be used to purchase something needed for the HIL Group Home in Burlington that Tom loved and who took wonderful care of him.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to everyone in Tom’s life that helped him along the way. Tom touched many people, caregivers, and hospital staff and will be greatly missed by all.

