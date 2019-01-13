Thomas Allen Marinac

August 29, 1949—January 8, 2019
FRANKSVILLE – Thomas A. Marinac, 69, passed away at Froedtert Hospital on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 after short but aggressive battle with cancer.
A lifelong resident of Racine, he was born on August 29, 1949, the son of the late Carl and Joy (nee: Lampman) Marinac. On July 29, 1983, he married Karen A. Jung.
Tom retired from Kranz, Inc after many years of service. He was an avid fisherman and music enthusiast. He played trumpet for many years with the Kilties. He also enjoyed cheering on Wisconsin sports; especially the Brewers, Bucks and Packers and taking his best canine buddy, Dobbie with him on morning errands. However, Tom was happiest in the company of his family; especially when babysitting his granddaughters with the other grandpa and great friend, Jim Kaufman.
In addition to his loving wife, Karen, Tom is survived by his sons, Matt Marinac of Franksville, Kyle (Sammi) Marinac of Wauwatosa; his granddaughters, Lilie and Piper; his sisters, Patricia (Sterling Strathe) Marinac, Nancy (Robert) Crossett, Laura (Charles) Thielen; his sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, Sandy (Mark) Geisler, Melvin Jung, Ted (Pam) Jung; as well as many dear nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Home and Crematory on Saturday, January 19, 2019 for a visitation from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. A service remembering and celebrating his life will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Warren D. Williams officiating.
The Marinacs extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff at Froedtert Hospital for the loving and professional care that Tom received.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403 262 552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.