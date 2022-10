WATERFORD—Thomas Alexander “Tom” Dunn, age 80, of Waterford, passed away on September 27, 2022. Visitation on Wednesday October 5, 2022, from 10:00-10:45 AM at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 South First Street, Waterford, Wisconsin 53185. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM with a light luncheon to follow. Private burial at Union Grove Cemetery. Full obituary can be found at www.mealyfuneralhome.com.