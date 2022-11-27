March 24, 1951—Nov. 23, 2022

RACINE — Thomas Alan Casey, 71, peacefully passed away while surrounded by his loving family in his home on November 23, 2022.

His three children, Emily Krenzke, Katelynn Casey Shemella and Evan Casey; and loving wife, Linda Casey, had the honor and privilege of caring for him in his final days on earth. He spent the last weeks of his life at home, listening to hymns, praying, and reading with friends and family.

Thomas was a devout Christian; he loved to evangelize and share the gospel. His testimony proved that as his life shined the light of Jesus.

His family believes he’s in Heaven now, where he was greeted with the words “Well done, good and faithful servant.” He would’ve loved to ride his Harley Davidson motorcycle one last time but we’re sure he’ll be able to while in heaven.

Thomas was born on March 24, 1951, in Janesville, WI, to Thomas Leroy Casey and Donna Marie Olson. He grew up with his siblings Linda Anderson, Mary Lynn Burkman and David Casey.

He worked as a paperboy and as a busboy at a local steakhouse. Later in life, he enjoyed giving the “Thomas Casey Memorial Tour” in his hometown to his family, which included every house he lived in and his favorite parks in the area.

He graduated from George Parker Senior High School in 1969, and quickly enlisted with the Army in the Vietnam War as a medic, a point of great pride for him over the years. During his time in the war, he received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Combat Medical Badge and Sharpshooter Badge.

After the war, Thomas overcame years of drug addiction and alcoholism — likely stemming from his time in the war — after he became a believer.

Years after coming home from Vietnam, he met his sweetheart and wife of 40 years, in Janesville in 1977.

They married in 1981 after Thomas and Linda moved to Racine to begin raising their family. They were proud members of Racine Bible Church, where they both spent years faithfully serving the congregation.

His oldest daughter, Emily, was born in 1985, Katelynn was born in 1988, and Evan came last in 1993.

Thomas was a hard worker, as he repaired printers and office supplies for several years, retiring in 2021. He enjoyed retirement, as he was able to make more memories with his granddaughters, children and wife and spend more time on the open road.

Thomas loved his family dearly. He enjoyed writing letters to his children and wife, which he did in his beloved basement. His legacy includes hundreds and maybe even thousands of encouraging and insightful letters addressed to his family over the years.

He loved his wife dearly and referred to her as his “cute nurse” while she cared for him in his final days. He had a unique and personal relationship with each of his children, which grew sweeter and sweeter as he became older.

Thomas was a simple man. He enjoyed a good pair of faded blue jeans, a warm mug of instant coffee and the occasional Big Mac meal from McDonalds; he liked to “splurge” on occasion, as he put it. He never missed the nightly news and enjoyed writing letters to the editor and calling into radio programs.

He also had a great sense of humor. He would’ve been buried in a cardboard box if it was up to him.

But he was also a deeply theological and insightful thinker, which he proved through his many journal entries and letters over the years.

He cared deeply about caring for those who had less than him, volunteering his time to help the homeless and less fortunate. He rooted for the underdog. He donated thousands to charities and religious organizations. He also enjoyed attending various churches in the Racine area over the years.

But of all of these, he was a fantastic son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and believer.

Thomas was predeceased by his father, Thomas Leroy Casey; mother, Donna Marie Olson; and brother, David Casey.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Casey; son, Evan Casey; daughters: Emily Krenzke and Katelynn Casey Shemella; sisters: Linda Anderson and Mary Lynn Burkman; son-in-laws: David Shemella and Chad Krenzke; and granddaughters: Esme Shemella, Rielynn Krenzke, Elleia Krenzke and Lux Krenzke.

A celebration of Thomas’ life will be held at Calvary Baptist Church (9122 Durand Ave., Sturtevant) on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Richard Rogers officiating. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the church on Tuesday from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service. Thomas’ final resting place will be at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, Wisconsin. Memorials in Thomas’ name may be directed to WVCY Radio (VCY America, 3434 W Kilbourn Ave, Milwaukee, WI, 53208) or donations can be made to the following link, https://vcyamerica.givingfuel.com/donate.

Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice Alliance, especially Rick, Nicole, and Connie, for their wonderful and loving care of Thomas.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave.

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361