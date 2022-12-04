Feb. 1, 1971—Nov. 29, 2022

CALEDONIA—Thomas A. Kruchten, 51 years, of Caledonia peacefully passed away on November 29, 2022 after a long, valiant battle with cancer. Tom was born on February 1, 1971 in Racine to John and Carmen (nee: Dellis) Kruchten.

Tom is survived by his sisters: Barbara (Jerry) Messick, Kathy (Rich) Stuedemann; brothers: Steve, Bill (Chris) and Ted Kruchten; and many nieces and nephews. Tom is preceded in death by his parents, and three brothers: John, Don, and Bob Kruchten.

He was an avid hunter and shared his love of hunting in Waupaca with his brother in-law, Rich and nephew, Josh, he also enjoyed fishing in the Peshtigo River in Crivitz, where he and his family spent weekends and vacations at his parent’s cottage.

Tom has requested the family to have a Celebration of Life, which will be held at a later date.

