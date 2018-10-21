Thomas A. Hoffmann

August 12, 1954—October 15, 2018
Thomas Archie Hoffmann died in Christ at 9:13 a.m. on Monday, October 15, 2018.
Thomas was born August 12, 1954, to Gerhardt and Meta Hoffmann in Marshfield, WI. Thomas married Janice Mary Polczinski in Oak Creek on May 18, 1985. Together they raised three boys in a loving family who survive them today, Jared (29), Marc (26) and Joseph (23). He is further survived by his mother and a brother, Terry Hoffmann. He was preceded in death by his father and his wife.
We do not grieve without hope, for, “We believe that Jesus who died and rose again, will bring with Him our father who has fallen asleep in Jesus.” (1 Thessalonians 4:14 NASB).
Thomas was spoken of as kind by all who knew him, and deeply moved the staff of those who cared for him with his gentle nature. Our father was an irreplaceable anchor for the household, he will be sorely missed.
Our father’s loss causes us to eagerly await the last great day of resurrection.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 27th, at Missio Dei Fellowship, 5214-47th Avenue, Kenosha, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park in Racine.
Proko Funeral Home & Crematory
5111-60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533
Visit & Sign Tom’s Online Memorial Book at:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.