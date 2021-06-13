May 22, 1937—May 30, 2021
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL—formerly of Racine
Thomas A. Hess, age 84, passed away Sunday morning, May 30, 2021 in Daytona Beach, FL. Thomas was born in Racine on May 22, 1937, son of the late Lloyd and Alma (nee: Hageman) Hess.
Tom graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1955” and proudly served in the U.S. Marines from 1956-1959. He was employed as an equipment operator with Wisconsin Natural Gas for twenty-three years and then was employed as a regulator with the City of Racine from 1982 until his retirement in 2000. Tom’s hobbies included fishing, boating, racing cars and motorcycles, and NASCAR. Ironically, he passed away across the street from the Daytona International Speedway very close to the 4th turn. An avid collector, he enjoyed his time scouring flea markets looking for the next best find. Above all, Tom will be best remembered for his sense of humor, junk collecting and his great love for his family.
Tom will be dearly missed by his children: Bobby Hess, Becky Hess-Jones, and Julie (Brian) Neumaier; grandchildren: Derek and Ryan Jones, Kyle and Michael Turner, Harley (Jeremy) Glodowski, Keegan and Koltan Neumeier; great grandchild, Kai; brothers: Bill (Sandy) Hess, Jim (Sue) Hess, Charlie Hess, Larry (Jan) Hess; nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Tom was also preceded in death by his brother Duke; his son-in-law, Wade Jones and his girlfriend, Fawny Fleishmen.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday June 18, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with a funeral service to start at 6:00 p.m. Entombment with Full Military Honors will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Memorials to the DAV (Disabled American Veterans) have been suggested.
