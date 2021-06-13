Thomas A. Hess

Tom graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1955” and proudly served in the U.S. Marines from 1956-1959. He was employed as an equipment operator with Wisconsin Natural Gas for twenty-three years and then was employed as a regulator with the City of Racine from 1982 until his retirement in 2000. Tom’s hobbies included fishing, boating, racing cars and motorcycles, and NASCAR. Ironically, he passed away across the street from the Daytona International Speedway very close to the 4th turn. An avid collector, he enjoyed his time scouring flea markets looking for the next best find. Above all, Tom will be best remembered for his sense of humor, junk collecting and his great love for his family.