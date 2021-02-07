October 19, 1952—January 30, 2021
RACINE — Thomas A. Gagliano, age 68, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021. He was born in Battle Creek, MI, October 19, 1952 son of Victor and Elizabeth (nee: Johannik) Gagliano.
Tom received a master’s degree in Psychology from Marquette University. On November 7, 1981, at St. Rose Catholic Church, Tom was united in marriage to Rene Lynn Johnson who preceded him in death on January 18, 2017. Early in his career he taught at St. Catherine’s High School for several years, lastly was employed by Badger Liquor for decades. Tom had a passion for collecting antiques and was an avid fisherman who had a great love for the north woods. He was a sports fan who truly enjoyed coaching Racine Youth Sports baseball. Above all, it was time spent with family that he cherished most.
He will be dearly missed by his son, Victor Gagliano of Minneapolis, MN; daughter, Veronica (Jason) Averkamp of Caledonia; grandchildren, Harrison and Georgia Averkamp; mother, Elizabeth Gagliano of Racine, brother James Gagliano of Milwaukee; sister Marianne Raudabaugh of West Bend; sister-in-law, Sharon (Thomas) Mohrhauser, mother-in-law, Mildred Johnson; nieces, nephews other relatives and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rene L. Gagliano, his father, Victor G. Gagliano, and father-in-law, George E. “Micky” Johnson.
Private interment is planned at Oak Grove Cemetery in Webster, WI.
Memorials to St. Catherine’s High School have been suggested or perform an act of kindness in his memory.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.