Thomas A. Gagliano
October 19, 1952—January 30, 2021

RACINE — Thomas A. Gagliano, age 68, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021. He was born in Battle Creek, MI, October 19, 1952 son of Victor and Elizabeth (nee: Johannik) Gagliano.

Tom received a master’s degree in Psychology from Marquette University. On November 7, 1981, at St. Rose Catholic Church, Tom was united in marriage to Rene Lynn Johnson who preceded him in death on January 18, 2017. Early in his career he taught at St. Catherine’s High School for several years, lastly was employed by Badger Liquor for decades. Tom had a passion for collecting antiques and was an avid fisherman who had a great love for the north woods. He was a sports fan who truly enjoyed coaching Racine Youth Sports baseball. Above all, it was time spent with family that he cherished most.

He will be dearly missed by his son, Victor Gagliano of Minneapolis, MN; daughter, Veronica (Jason) Averkamp of Caledonia; grandchildren, Harrison and Georgia Averkamp; mother, Elizabeth Gagliano of Racine, brother James Gagliano of Milwaukee; sister Marianne Raudabaugh of West Bend; sister-in-law, Sharon (Thomas) Mohrhauser, mother-in-law, Mildred Johnson; nieces, nephews other relatives and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rene L. Gagliano, his father, Victor G. Gagliano, and father-in-law, George E. “Micky” Johnson.

Private interment is planned at Oak Grove Cemetery in Webster, WI.

Memorials to St. Catherine’s High School have been suggested or perform an act of kindness in his memory.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

