Thomas A. Gagliano

Tom received a master’s degree in Psychology from Marquette University. On November 7, 1981, at St. Rose Catholic Church, Tom was united in marriage to Rene Lynn Johnson who preceded him in death on January 18, 2017. Early in his career he taught at St. Catherine’s High School for several years, lastly was employed by Badger Liquor for decades. Tom had a passion for collecting antiques and was an avid fisherman who had a great love for the north woods. He was a sports fan who truly enjoyed coaching Racine Youth Sports baseball. Above all, it was time spent with family that he cherished most.