Thomas A. Casciaro

1950 - 2020

Sturtevant - Thomas Angelo Casciaro, age 70, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 10, 2020 at his childhood home in Sturtevant, WI. Tom was born in Racine on March 11, 1950, son of the late Frank and Mary (Nee: Flezno) Casciaro.

Tom graduated from JI Case, class of 1968. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, aboard the USS Saratoga CVA-60. Tom was a self-employed general contractor. In his younger years he enjoyed gardening, playing softball, and was an avid golfer. Tom was a beloved father, grandfather, brother, and uncle who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his 3 children; twin daughters, Lisa (Larry) Daggett & Laura (Keith) Sharp, and his son James Casciaro; 9 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren; beloved nieces including Gina Bugni of the home, relatives and many friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Kathy, and brother George.

Private family services will be held with entombment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. A final tribute ceremony with military honors will be held once it is safe for family and friends to gather in celebration of Tom's life.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403