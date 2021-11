MOUNT PLEASANT—Thomas A. Burton, 82, of Mount Pleasant, WI passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021 at Pleasant Point Assisted Living.

A Graveside Service with full Military Honors will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Melendy’s Prairie Cemetery in the Town of Eagle, WI.

Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle and Palmyra, WI is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com.