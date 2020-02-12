On Saturday, February 8, 2020, Thomas A. Andersen, loving husband and father, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family at the age of 92 at Boland Hall, Wisconsin Veterans Home in Dover, Wisconsin. The youngest of William and Tressie (nee Langlois) Andersen’s children, Tom was an engaged member of the community.

Born and raised in Racine, he graduated from Washington Park High School before serving his country in the US Navy during World War II. Upon his return from service, he married Irma Jean Andress and raised five sons and one daughter in a Christ-centered home.

Tom was an active member and encouraging presence at Calvary Baptist Church in Sturtevant, Wisconsin, serving in many capacities from choir member to deacon. He was a long time member of the Racine Camp of Gideons International, faithfully participating in the distribution of Bibles.

He worked loyally as the General Manager of Racine Consumers Cooperative and as an Oil Furnace Serviceman at Boeck Fuel Company. You could often find Tom cheering at local sporting events. He was a loyal fan of the Packers, the Badgers, and the Brewers. He enjoyed participating as well through local softball and bowling leagues. He loved grilling bratwurst, caring for his garden, and creating projects for friends and family in his basement wood shop.