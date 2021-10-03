April 24, 1934—September 20, 2021

On Monday, September 20, 2021, Theron Wilmer ‘Will’ Moser passed into eternal life after a short battle with COVID. He was 87 years old.

Will was born on April 24,1934 to Margaret Avis (nee: Clark) and Theron Maynard Moser in Richland Center, Wisconsin. He wed his sweetheart, Karen Lea Fischer, on July 26, 1959, and celebrated sixty-two years of happy marriage. Will graduated from Richland Center High School (‘52) and the University of Wisconsin—Madison (‘56), and proudly served in the U.S. Army (‘56-’58). He was a CPA and spent most of his career as Tax Manager of Domestic Subsidiaries for SC Johnson and Sons, retiring in 1997.

Will was a high school athlete lettering in football, baseball, and boxing. In his adult years, his athletic passion turned to swimming, logging more than 10,000 miles over the last 50 years, mostly in the YMCA pool on his lunch hours.

He loved sports statistics and was active in the Society of American Baseball Research, able to answer almost any baseball trivia question thrown at him. He took great pride in stumping experts with his own questions of obscure facts of the game. Will was a long-time Cub fan, Brewer fan, Badger fan, and Packer fan.