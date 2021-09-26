April 24,1934—Sep. 20, 2021
RACINE — On Monday, September 20, 2021, Theron Wilmer “Will” Moser passed into eternal life after a short battle with COVID. He was 87 years old.
Will was born on April 24, 1934 to Margaret Avis (nee Clark) and Theron Maynard Moser in Richland Center, WI. He wed his sweetheart, Karen Lea Fischer, on July 26, 1959, and celebrated sixty-two years of happy marriage. Will graduated from Richland Center High School (‘52) and the University of Wisconsin—Madison (‘56), and proudly served in the U.S. Army (‘56-’58). He was a CPA and spent most of his career as Tax Manager of Domestic Subsidiaries for SC Johnson and Sons, retiring in 1997.
Will was a high school athlete lettering in football, baseball, and boxing. In his adult years, his athletic passion turned to swimming, logging more than 10,000 miles over the last 50 years, mostly in the YMCA pool on his lunch hours.
He loved sports statistics and was active in the Society of American Baseball Research, able to answer almost any baseball trivia question thrown at him. He took great pride in stumping experts with his own questions of obscure facts of the game. Will was a long-time Cub fan, Brewer fan, Badger fan, and Packer fan.
Will was a man of deep faith, a member of Faith United Methodist Church (now North Pointe UMC) for over 60 years. That devotion to Christ could be seen in action leading youth groups, teaching Sunday School, playing the Angel Gabriel who forgot his lines in the Christmas Pageant, as a Big Brother for BBBS, distributing Bibles for the Gideons or sack lunches downtown, leading Bible studies in the county jail, or volunteering at food banks and Harmony Club, a monthly respite day for Alzheimer’s patients. He was a kind and gentle man who gave of himself generously and made friends wherever he went.
He was a regular at the Red Onion Café for morning coffee with his dear friend, Frank Krescanko, and the many others who joined the two of them over the years for their Monday/Wednesday/Friday gathering. With his wife, Karen, he visited Lake Michigan daily to pause and take in the ever-changing beauty.
Will enjoyed gathering with his family on annual road trips to Florida, Michigan, and Door County for endless card games, family meals, open water swimming, and lots of laughter.
Funeral Services are pending and will be announced at a later date.
