1940—2020
Therese Hoffman age, 80, of Union Grove passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020, at her residence. She was born June 12, 1940 to Harvey and Margaret (nee Schneider) West in Oregon, WI. Her early life was spent in Oregon. She graduated from Rochester Ag School. On February 15, 1958 she was united in marriage to Henry Peter Hoffman. Following their marriage, they resided in Union Grove area, then retired and moved to New Lisbon, but recently had moved back to Union Grove. Therese was a seamstress and had worked for Wisconsin Southern Colony for many years.
Therese enjoyed cooking, but more than anything she loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Henry, her children Jeffry M. (Karen) Hoffman and James A. Hoffman, grandchildren: Joshua Hoffman, Justin Hoffman, Jennifer Asmann, Autumn Hoffman, Brian Hoffman, and Katie Hoffman, 10 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, 5 sisters: Colleen Martin, Dorothy Pezzi, Patricia Church, Beverly Mutter and Adel Gunderson.
Due to the COVID Pandemic, the family will hold a private family service, at a later date.
Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
908 – 11th Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2011
