Therese Hoffman age, 80, of Union Grove passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020, at her residence. She was born June 12, 1940 to Harvey and Margaret (nee Schneider) West in Oregon, WI. Her early life was spent in Oregon. She graduated from Rochester Ag School. On February 15, 1958 she was united in marriage to Henry Peter Hoffman. Following their marriage, they resided in Union Grove area, then retired and moved to New Lisbon, but recently had moved back to Union Grove. Therese was a seamstress and had worked for Wisconsin Southern Colony for many years.