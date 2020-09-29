1931-2020

Theresa Mary Chianelli, 88 years old of Kenosha, WI passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital.

She was born December 26, 1931, in Kenosha, WI the daughter of the late Ben and Amelia (Iorio) Santelli. On January 22, 1949, she married Frank Chianelli, Jr., and he preceded her in death in 2007.

Theresa worked at Jack Andrea for eight years, and enjoyed cooking, crocheting, and being a sister, mother and grandmother.

Survivors include her children, Diane (Tom) Bacher of Waterford, WI, Frank (Joan) Chianelli III of Kenosha, WI, James (Becky) Chianelli of Phoenix, AZ, John (Daniel) Chianelli of New Berlin, WI and Diane Chianelli of Brookfield, WI; grandchildren Julie (Dan), Jennifer, Frank IV, Josh, Barrett, and Adler; great-grandson, Luke; a brother, Ben (Janet) Santelli, and sisters-in-law, Kathy Santelli, Gemma Santelli, and Ray Chianelli.

In addition to her parents and husband, Theresa was preceded in death by a grandson, Jimmy Chianelli; siblings, Guy Santelli and Dolores (Joe) Polentini, and Bob Santelli; and brothers-in-law, Frank (Catherine) Ricchio and Louis Chianelli