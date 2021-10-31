June 10, 1939 - October 25, 2021

RACINE - Theresa M. Ydunate, 82, was reunited with her husband, Juan on Monday, October 25, 2021. He preceded her in death on October 25, 2015.

Theresa was born in Milwaukee on June 10, 1939, to the late Pete and Placida Lucio. She married Juan in December 1957, celebrating 58 years of marriage. Theresa was a loving, funny, caring, strong willed, dedicated "Momma" and "Nana".

Survivors include her children: Ramona (Richard) Christensen, Pete (Carrie) Ydunate, Joseph (Heather) Ydunate, Manuel (Shonna) Ydunate, John (Kim) Ydunate and Caroline (Tory) Bonilla; grandchildren: Pearl, Emily and Leslie Christensen, C'Ann, Collin and Colton Ydunate, Zachary Ydunate, Gabriel and Serenna Ydunate, Justin Vesnefsky, John and Christopher Ydunate and Daniela and Emilio Bonilla and her great-grandchildren: Sophia and Gracelynn. Theresa is also survived by other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Theresa will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m.

