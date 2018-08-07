Theresa M. "Terri" Slaasted Nee: Bleichner

RACINE — Theresa M. “Terri” Slaasted, age 55, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday August 4, 2018 at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until time of service at 7:00 p.m.
Please see Wednesday’s Journal Times or the funeral home website for a full obituary.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
