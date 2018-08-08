Theresa M. "Terri" Slaasted Nee: Bleichner

Theresa M. ‘Terri’ Slaasted

(Nee: Bleichner)August 21, 1962—August 4, 2018

RACINE—Theresa M. “Terri” Slaasted, age 55, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday August 4, 2018 at her residence. Theresa was born in Racine on August 21, 1962.

She graduated from Wm. Horlick High School and attained a degree in Dietary Management from Gateway Technical College. On May 11, 1985, she was united in marriage to Jeffrey T. Slaasted at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church. Terri was employed as an orthodontic technician with AOA. She liked to test her luck at the casinos and always welcomed guests to her home with open arms with a culinary delight to follow.

Terri will be dearly missed by her husband Jeff; sons, Samuel Slaasted and Novien “YaYa” Garland; siblings, Guy Bleichner, Thomas Bleichner, Steve (Katie) Bleichner, Jennifer (Mike) Sullivan, Mary Vazquez, Susie Weisbrod; mother-in-law, Bernice Slaasted; brothers-in-law and sisters in-law, Dale (Sharon) Slaasted, Carol Meshenky, Lynn (Kevin) Wirt, John Slaasted; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Terri was preceded in death by her mother, Carol (Nee: Brinkman) Bleichner, and brothers, Michael and Eddie Joe.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until time of service at 7:00 p.m. Private interment will be held.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Theresa M. 'Terri' Slaasted (Nee: Bleichner)
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments