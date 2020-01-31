Theresa M. Ruediger

May 24, 1931 — January 24, 2020

RACINE — Theresa M. (nee: Vallner) Ruediger, 88, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Ridgewood Care Center.

She was a lifelong resident of Racine. On May 24, 1952, she was united in marriage to Donald Ruediger, who passed away on January 21, 2008 after 56 years of marriage.

She graduated from Wm. Horlick High School in 1950. Theresa was a stay-at-home mom for years, and also did some waitressing. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Theresa volunteered many places. She was a member of the foster grandparent program and Wings. Theresa helped the children at Wadewitz School every morning for over seven years.

She loved bowling and golf, and was a member of Shoop Park and Johnson Park Golf Club for over 30 years. Theresa loved playing cards and going to casinos in Las Vegas with family and friends. She loved Sunday night dinners with her family.

Surviving are her children, Thomas (Sandy) Ruediger, Janice (Alan) Henshaw, James Ruediger, Dan Ruediger, and Diane (Keith Moffatt) Ruediger; grandchildren, Brook and Neil Ruediger, Alex Henshaw, great grandson, Matt Newhouse, brother, Ed (Evelyn) Vallner, sisters; Agnes Bentson and Rosemary Peterson. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}