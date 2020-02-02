Theresa M. Ruediger

May 21, 1931 – January 24, 2020
RACINE – Theresa M. (nee: Vallner) Ruediger, 88, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Ridgewood Care Center.
A memorial service for Theresa will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 12 p.m. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hospice Alliance, Sacred Heart Catholic Church or one’s favorite charity.
Feb 3
Visitation
Monday, February 3, 2020
10:00AM-12:00PM
Memorial Service
Monday, February 3, 2020
12:00PM
