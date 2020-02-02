Theresa M. Ruediger
Theresa M. Ruediger

Theresa M. Ruediger

May 21, 1931 – January 24, 2020

RACINE – Theresa M. (nee: Vallner) Ruediger, 88, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Ridgewood Care Center.

A memorial service for Theresa will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 12 p.m. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hospice Alliance, Sacred Heart Catholic Church or one’s favorite charity.

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479

Service information

Feb 3
Visitation
Monday, February 3, 2020
10:00AM-12:00PM
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI 53404
Feb 3
Memorial Service
Monday, February 3, 2020
12:00PM
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI 53404
