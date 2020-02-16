Theresa J. Craddock Nee: Small

August 25, 1953 - February 10, 2020

RACINE - Theresa Joan Craddock, age 66, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at "The house that Pa Small built". She was born in Racine, August 25, 1953, daughter of the late Wallace and Jacqueline (Nee: Dubuque) Small.

Theresa graduated from Wm Horlick High School "Class of 1971". On June 30, 1976, she was united in marriage to John Craddock Sr. She had been a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Theresa was employed by Ametek-Lamb for 30 years. She enjoyed 4-H Clubs, softball, volleyball, reading, ceramics, arts and crafts, gardening and Disney Movies. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her husband, John Craddock Sr., daughter, Amber Danette Craddock; granddaughters, Danisha, Annika, and Amari Moten; siblings, Kathleen Hagen, James (Michelle) Small, Susan (Jamie) Findlay, Daniel (Victoryia) Small, Cynthia (Eddie) Martin, Timothy (Ann) Small, Jennifer Small, Mary Small, Lorraine (James) Matson, Rev. Fr. Jeffrey Small, Andrew (Theresa) Small; sisters-in-law, Myrtle Harris, Patricia Craddock; favorite cousin, Hilda Brown; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

