Theresa Ann Jensen; “Grandma Harley”; “Teri”; lived to be 77 years young.
Passed away on November 22, 2020 at her daughter’s home with her family (and her buddy Chance) at her side. Born January 24, 1943 to the late John and Blanche Bonnett, second daughter of 4 children.
In her early years she had accounting jobs doing various roles; all to do with finances. She was a very smart and loving lady. She enjoyed pool, bowling and dart leagues, coaching girls softball teams in her younger years. Later in life she enjoyed spending time with family, music, dancing, concerts, holidays, and enjoyed life.
Married to the love of her life Russ Jensen on September 9, 1990. Teri and Russ owned and operated the one and only Mad Bar in Racine, WI, one of the best motorcycle bars in town.
Russ picked her up on his Harley Davidson to take her home on his birthday-the day Theresa passed away.
She is survived by her son Tom (Mary) Gropp, daughter Kim Gropp, daughter Kelly Gropp. Granddaughters Leah Synon, Laina Laudon. Great-granddaughter Nova Draven, nephew Ron Domino Jr, stepsons Russ III and Scotty Jensen. Sister Phylis (late John) Kuka, brothers Bill Bonnett, Jerry (Dary) Bonnett, the late Jeannie Bonnett and many other nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her husband Russell Jensen, son Ron Domino, granddaughter Stephanie Marie Gropp, and Brenda Parsons. Theresa’s wishes were to be cremated and ashes spread where her and Russ married. Due to COVID, there will be no service at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held during summer months in the future. Any memorials to the family can be sent to the funeral home.
Family would like to thank her granddaughter Leah Synon for her care and compassion towards her grandmother. A very special thank you to her daughter Kim Gropp for her mothers tender loving care; Kim and Teri shared a very special bond.
Molthen Bell Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave, South Milwaukee
Wisconsin 53172
414-762-0154
