ARBOR VITAE, WI / FORMERLY OF RACINE – Theresa A. Nelson, 49, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 18th at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 3126 95th St. Sturtevant. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Wednesday, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and in the church on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT
262-552-9000
