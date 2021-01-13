Theodore Walcott Stewart, III

Ted was permanently blinded at birth as a result of placement in an oxygen tent, used at that time to treat premature infants. Ted developed naturally in all other ways, with one exception: he possessed genius level recall for information. His elementary education at the Wisconsin School For The Blind was normal. But, in 1956 with the release of Elvis Presley’s “Hound Dog,” Ted discovered a new world: Rock and Roll! From that moment until his recent death, Ted catalogued in his mind what can only be likened to a modern day Wikipedia, the most detailed and thorough compendium of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Blues and Jazz music, musicians, labels, release dates and cover artists—-any one of which could be called up in an instant. No aspect of these music genres and personalities ever slipped from his incredibly vast store of knowledge.