October 15, 1946—December 29, 2020
Theodore Walcott Stewart, III, a former Racine resident, was born on October 15, 1946, the only child of Dorothea (nee Lynch) Stewart and Theodore Walcott Stewart, Jr., a longtime Washington Park High School English teacher.
Ted was permanently blinded at birth as a result of placement in an oxygen tent, used at that time to treat premature infants. Ted developed naturally in all other ways, with one exception: he possessed genius level recall for information. His elementary education at the Wisconsin School For The Blind was normal. But, in 1956 with the release of Elvis Presley’s “Hound Dog,” Ted discovered a new world: Rock and Roll! From that moment until his recent death, Ted catalogued in his mind what can only be likened to a modern day Wikipedia, the most detailed and thorough compendium of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Blues and Jazz music, musicians, labels, release dates and cover artists—-any one of which could be called up in an instant. No aspect of these music genres and personalities ever slipped from his incredibly vast store of knowledge.
On December 16, Ted suffered a severe and irreversible brain bleed, which caused his death at Froedert Hospital’s Advanced Care Unit on December 29, 2020. Ted had no known surviving relatives, but dozens of his Hawley Ridge friends (formerly Badger Home for the Blind), and others close to him mourn his passing.
