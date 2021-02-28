Theodore 'Ted' R. Mihelich

Theodore R. “Ted” Mihelich, age 92, passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 with his loving wife by his side.
Born in West Allis to Steve and Mary (nee: Chopp) Mihelich, Ted graduated from Wm. Horlick High School in 1947 and proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1948-1950. Ted was united in marriage to Judith Ann Linden at St. Patrick Catholic Church in November 1952. During their sixty-eight years together, they raised three daughters: Terri (Carl) Schmidt of Racine, WI, Joan Mihelich of Austin, TX, and Sandra (Tim) Coppage of Fairfax, VA.
Ted retired from In-Sink-Erator in 1989. He was an avid golfer, fisherman, and overall handyman who could fix just about anything. Ted was affectionately known to his family as the “Energizer Bunny” given his ability to bounce back from any setbacks and just keep going.
Ted will be sorely missed by his wife and daughters, as well as by granddaughters, Jessica (Matt) Zuczek and their three sons Owen, Miles, and Reed; Kasey (John) Moore and their two daughters Madeline and Claire; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Thomas and Virginia Linden; nieces, nephews, and many relatives and friends, for Ted never met a stranger. In addition to his parents, Ted was preceded in death by his siblings, Al Mihelich and Shirley Robey.
Private family services will be held Today, Sunday 2 pm, and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select Ted’s page, select service and select livestream. Ted will be laid to rest with Full Military Honors at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. In lieu of flowers, donations to Special Olympics are appreciated.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST., RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
