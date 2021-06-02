September 2, 1938—May 28, 2021

AVOCA—Theodore “Ted” Anton Karlsen, age 82, of Avoca passed away suddenly on Friday, May 28, 2021, at Upland Hills Hospital in Dodgeville, WI. He was born on September 2, 1938, in Racine, WI, the son of Anton and Edith (Christensen) Karlsen. On Nov. 2, 1968, he married Marlene L. Jones in Racine. He was a very proud, full blooded Dane and “stubborn Dane.”

Survivors include his wife Marlene “Mitzi” Karlsen of Avoca; a daughter, Ruthann Karlsen (fiance Ron Corkum) of Montfort; three grandchildren: Brendt and Brenden Knudtson, Josephine Corkum all of Montfort; three siblings: Kathleen (Bill) Wakefield of Oak Creek, Marilyn Peterson (friend Peter) of Racine, Dave (Kathy) Karlsen of Racine; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Ted’s life will be held on Mon., June 7, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Clary Memorial Funeral Home in Richland Center. Friends may call at the Clary Memorial Funeral Home on Monday, June 7, 2021 from 10:00 AM until the time of service. www.clarymemorialfuneralhome.com