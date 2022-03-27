Sept. 19, 1940—March 3, 2022

RACINE—Theodore S. Christiansen, 81, passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee.

Ted was born in Racine on September 19, 1940 to Robert and Elizabeth (nee Kessler) Christiansen. He served in the United States Air Force from November 3, 1959 to November 16, 1964.

Ted is survived by his brother, Robert (Judy) Christiansen; niece, Danielle (Brian) Strom; great-nephew, Mitchell Strom; and other family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Elizabeth Christiansen.

Ted will be laid to rest with full military honors at Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 2 p.m.

