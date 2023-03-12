Dec. 28, 1930—Feb. 6, 2023

WIND POINT—Theodore Raymond Anderson, 92, passed away February 6, 2023. He was born December 28, 1930, in Marinette, Wisconsin. The son of Andrew and Nellie Anderson. He married on August 27, 1955 to Mary Estelle Hayes. Ted graduated from Saint Nazianz High School in 1949 and received a B.S. degree in Marketing from Marquette University in 1953 and an MBA degree from Marquette University in 1956. He retired from S.C. Johnson after 34 years.

Ted was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Estelle; sister, Lucille Anderson (Sister Mary Agnes, SM); sister, Bernice Reiswitz; brother, George Anderson and brother, Andrew Anderson.

Ted is survived by four children: Michele and her husband, Jerome Teclaw of Milwaukee; Mary Catherine and her husband, Chuck Fields of Dallas, Texas; John and wife, Kerry of Dallas, Texas and Kellie Anderson of Racine. Also survived by four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A private family funeral Mass was held at St. Rita’s Church, Racine, Wisconsin. Internment at Riverside Cemetery, Menominee, Michigan.