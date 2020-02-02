Theodore R. Dobrowolski

December 8, 1930 – January 27, 2020

RACINE – Theodore R. Dobrowolski, 89, passed away at home on Monday, January 27, 2020.

Ted was born in Chicago on December 8, 1930 to Theodore A. and Mary Jane (nee: Gorga) Dobrowolski. On September 5, 1950, Ted married the former Patricia R. Marck at St. Rita's Parish. Ted was a graduated of Wm. Horlick High School, Class of 1949 and also served in the U.S. Air Force. He had been employed by Osters, Milch Interstate, Douglas Hardware and Twin Disc, retiring in July 1991. Ted enjoyed traveling, gardening and being with his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved to help people, volunteering at the Sienna Center for over 13 years, and helping his neighborhood friends.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia Dobrowolski; children, Steven T. (Bonnie) Dobrowolski, Terri L. (Brent) Tucker and Debra A. Buhler; 7 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; his sister, Loretta Stengel. Ted is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Rose and Joseph A. Marck, Sr.; brother-in-law, Joseph A. Marck, Jr.; and his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Audrey J. and Dominic Galati.

