Theodore P. Williams

February 6, 1966—January 2, 2022

SOMERS, WI—Theodore Paul Williams, “Ted”, age 55, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, January 2, 2022, at his residence.

He was born in Racine, February 6, 1966, the third of five children of Warner and Barbara (nee Skala) Williams.

Ted graduated from Wm. Horlick High School “Class of 1984”. He had been employed by Kortendick Ace Hardware for the past 32 years recently in charge of the Underground Sprinkler Systems. Ted was an avid Green Bay Packer Fan who enjoyed fishing and collecting baseball cards and comics. Above all, he treasured the time spent with his children and grandchildren. He will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his parents: Warner and Barbara Williams; his three children: Kristina Williams, Cassandra Williams, and Kayla Williams; seven grandchildren: Cassidy, Timothy Jr, Natalie, Daniel Jr, Nathaniel, and Valentino and Gabriel; siblings: Timothy (Mary) Williams, Tamara (Gaurang) Josji, Tracie Brisbon, Tonia (Darin) Osborne; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Franksville Memorial Park, 9416 Highway K (Northwestern Ave) Franksville, WI 53126 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST.

RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to