Theodore Miller

Teddy earned his bachelor’s degree from UW-Parkside in Kenosha where he ran track and cross country. He developed his passion for running at a young age earning him 3x Collegiate All American in Track and Field. Teddy was inducted into the Racine Lighthouse Run Hall of Fame at age 46. Teddy was united in marriage to Trish Nelsen on July 1, 1989, in Racine at St. Rita’s Parish. He took joy in spending time at Tom Doyle Lake in Newbold, WI with family and friends. Teddy was a bright light to his family but most of all he was an amazing husband, loving father and a great friend to many.