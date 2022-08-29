Theodore Miller

Oct. 31, 1961—Aug. 20, 2022
FRANKLIN—Theodore “Teddy” Miller, 60, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022. He was born on October 31, 1961, to the late Bob and Mary (Gordon) Miller.
Teddy earned his bachelor’s degree from UW-Parkside in Kenosha where he ran track and cross country. He developed his passion for running at a young age earning him 3x Collegiate All American in Track and Field. Teddy was inducted into the Racine Lighthouse Run Hall of Fame at age 46. Teddy was united in marriage to Trish Nelsen on July 1, 1989, in Racine at St. Rita’s Parish. He took joy in spending time at Tom Doyle Lake in Newbold, WI with family and friends. Teddy was a bright light to his family but most of all he was an amazing husband, loving father and a great friend to many.
Survived by his loving wife, Trish; adoring children: Hailey (Joe Fortman), Hudson (Marisa Brudny); siblings: Linda Miller, Gordon (Karel) Miller, Susie Miller, Steve (Ilnam) Miller, Scott Miller and Julie (Matt) Miller-Barootian; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. Preceded by his brother, Andrew Miller.
Visitation was held at the MAX A. SASS & SONS MISSION HILLS CHAPEL (8910 W. Drexel Ave., Franklin) on Sunday, August 28, 2022, from 1:00 PM until the hour of service at 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Teddy’s name to a charity of your choice.