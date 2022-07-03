July 28, 1928—June 26, 2022

RACINE—Theodore Mark Wasiak, 93, a resident of St. Monica’s Senior Living, Racine, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

Ted, as he was known to family and friends, was born in Racine, WI on July 28, 1928, the son of Vincent and Stephina (nee: Hoincka) Wasiak.

Ted attended school in Racine, after graduating from Park High School he joined the US Coast Guard for a year. At age 20 he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served overseas during peacetime for two years. Upon returning home he met and married Jacquelyn Helen Rohr on February 13, 1954. During their marriage they had six children, Mark, Brian, Lisa, Diane, Mary, and Jeanne. Their marriage lasted until 1972.

Ted was a Maintenance Engineer with the Racine Unified School District, retiring in 1986 after 30+ years.

In 1973 Ted married Jean A. Dobrowlski. They remained married until her death in August of 2018. Ted and Jean lived in a small house on 10 acres of land. Throughout the years they owned goats, horses, collie dogs, cats, and birds. Ted loved to garden and share his produce with family, neighbors, and friends. He especially enjoyed his collection of tractors.

Ted was very close to his large family of siblings and enjoyed spending time with them. Ted loved to dance, Polish family weddings would find him out on the dance floor swinging away with one of his sisters to a polka. The summer family picnic is always well attended and was a special time for Ted.

Ted sold his farm in 2018. He lived for two years at the Wisconsin Veterans Home, Union Grove in their Assisted Living Facility until it closed. He moved to St. Monica’s Senior Living in Racine where he spent two very happy years before his death. Ever the social one, Ted enjoyed many of the activities provided to members; exercise group, bingo, social hour, musical entertainment, he was very popular with the staff and other residents there.

Ted is survived by his daughters: Lisa (William) Seils, Diane (Stephen) Shuman, Jeanne Wasiak (Stephen) Bell; grandchildren: Mitchell Shuman, Kyle Shuman, Anthony Shuman (fiancee, Caoilfhionn Taggart), John (Bernice) Wiese, Sarah Wiese, Jennifer Segars, Katherine Bennett, Zachary Bell; great-grandchildren: Natalee Shuman, Arianna Rogers, Bradley Segars, Alexander Segars; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Many years ago, Ted made a wonderful friend, Shirley Meyer. This friendship spanned decades, and they spoke on the phone every night for the last five years. Thank you, Shirley, for being there for dad “Teddo”, his trusted and treasured friend.

Ted was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Jackie, sons: Mark Theodore Wasiak, and Brian Vincent Wasiak and daughter Mary Lousie (Wasiak) Dell, sisters, a brother and their spouses: Sophie Ziolkowska, Josephine Ziolkowska, Mary (Stanley) Lesnik, Stella (Marvin) Foster, Jennie (Bill) Jensen, Bernice (Steve) Blagec, Catherine (Lyle) Sweet, Benny (Ruth) Ziolkowski.

A special thanks to the staff at St. Monica’s Senior Living for all their care and compassion for our dad.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials to St Monica’s Senior Living Activities Fund.

Visitation with the family will be held at Draeger Langendorf Funeral home Wednesday, July 6, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. There will not be a service after the visitation.

