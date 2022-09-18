Theodore James Petrakis

Oct. 20, 1942 – Sept. 15, 2022

Theodore “Teddy” James Petrakis, age 79, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Ascension All Saints Hospital. He was born in Racine on October 20, 1942, son of the late James and Angie (nee: Karhulas) Petrakis.

Ted graduated from Park High School “Class of 1960.” He received his bachelor’s degree from UW-Whitewater and his master’s degree from UW-Superior.

Ted was an educator for over 35 years. Teaching wasn’t just his profession, it’s who he was. He taught business classes at Horlick High School and Gateway Technical College. He wanted to help young people get a solid start in the world. He wanted his students to have a better understanding of how the world and finances worked before they were out on their own. Ted ran the “Co-op” work program for most of his career at Horlick. He helped countless students get started in their careers by teaching them accounting, business management and securing jobs for them at so many different businesses in Racine.

For many years Ted took his Co-op students on a class trip to Chicago. He felt this was an important experience to learn about how the big city and the real world worked. Ted made his students raise money by selling candy and doing car washes to pay for the trip. He took his classes on the Amtrak train to Chicago to spend the night at a Magnificent Mile hotel and to visit the Board of Trade so his students could see real business first-hand. Ted always wanted to help his students, but he believed in hard work and working hard for everything in life.

Ted was also a master at preparing tax returns. For many years from the beginning of January to April 15 he would work tirelessly to prepare taxes. He approached tax preparation with the same attitude as everything else. He didn’t just want to prepare taxes, he wanted to teach his clients how to do it better, to be smarter ... and most of all, keep them from paying too many taxes.

Ted had a great passion for sports. He was an outstanding high school and college football player, a beloved football coach to so many and a die-hard Green Bay Packers fan and Whitewater Warhawks fan. He also loved watching his grandchildren play football, soccer, swimming, wrestling and gymnastics.

Ted was also very proud of his Greek heritage. He took many special trips to Greece with his daughters, sister, cousins, aunt and uncle to visit the island of Skopelos where his family was from and where their family home was located.

Ted is survived by his daughters: Christine Lenczner, and her husband, Dan, and Julie Hendricks, and her husband, Todd; five grandchildren: Brandon Lenczner, Gianna Lenczner, Aspen Lenczner, Justin Hendricks and Jake Hendricks. Ted is further survived by his cousins: Bill Moskonas, and his wife, Carolyn, and Greg Moskonas, and his wife, Becky. Ted also kept a fond relationship with his former mother-in-law, Carol Ohde. Ted is also survived by many special friends, former students and colleagues that were like family to him. In addition to his parents, Ted was preceded in death by his sister, Dr. Elizabeth “Peppy” Petrakis.

Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home Thursday, September 22, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (prayer service at 7:00 p.m.). A visitation and memorial service will be held on Friday, September 23 at Kimissis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church at 1335 S. Green Bay Road at 9:30 a.m., memorial service will begin at 10:00 a.m. with Father John Ketchum officiating. Interment will be held immediately after the service at Graceland Cemetery on Friday with a luncheon following at the Corner House on the Lake at noon.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com