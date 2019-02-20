January 28, 1939—February 16, 2019
UNION GROVE- Theodore James Welch “Ted”, 80, passed away February 16, 2019 at Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center.
He was born January 28, 1939 to Lawrence and Betty (nee Jueck) Welch in Milwaukee, WI. Ted was married to Marleen Welch for 53 years until her passing in 2014. He was a journeyman painter for his entire career and worked for many years at the Southern Wisconsin Center. Ted was committed to the safety of his community by serving as an EMT for the Town of Dover Volunteer Fire Department, Racine County Medical Reserve Corps Logistics Administrator, and Community Emergency Response Team member for Racine County.
Ted served in the Army National Guard and during the Berlin Crisis in 1961 he was active duty at Ft. Lewis. He was part of the 32nd Red Arrow Infantry Division. As a member of the Bixby-Hanson American Legion Post 171, he served in the Honor Guard for many years.
Ted enjoyed spending time with his family and hunting with his dogs. He was known for playing cards with his family and friends whenever they got together.
Ted is survived by his children, Paul (Linda) Welch, Tara (Jeff) Lee, and daughter-in-law, Carol Quadracci; grandchildren, Morgan, Graham, and Balin Welch, Rebecca and Scott Lee, and Paul (Monica) Buchanan; great-grandchildren, Matthew, Trever, and Kyera; brother, Robert (Linda) Welch; sister-in-law, Carol Welch; and many nieces and nephews.
Ted was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marleen; son, Daniel Welch; grandson, Robert Buchanan; siblings, Helen (Arnie) Armour and Michael Welch; and sister-in-law, Susan Welch.
Family and friends can Celebrate Ted’s Life at American Legion Post 171, 1027 New Street, Union Grove on Sunday, February 24 from 1 – 5 pm. Burial with full military honors at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be held on Monday, February 25 at 11 am.
Condolences may be left at www.Miller-Reesman.com.
Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, and Dahl Funeral Home
620 15th Avenue, Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2500
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.