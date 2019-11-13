Theodore E. Janot

April 28, 1941—November 10, 2019
Theodore Erving Janot, age 78, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Ascension All Saints Hospital. He was born in Racine, April 28, 1941, son of the late Bernard and Evelyn (Nee: Stettner) Janot.
Ted proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1958 – 1962. On February 19, 1966 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church he was united in marriage to Karen L. Poppelman. Ted owned and operated Ted Janot Decorating. He was a member of St. Lucy’s Catholic Church, VFW Post 1391, and In-Sink-Erator Sportsman Club. Ted had a passion for fishing, hunting, cooking, and woodworking. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather who will be dearly missed.
Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Karen; children, Jennifer (Will) Lockhart, Jeff (Jill) Janot; grandchildren, Alex, Lauren, and Caitlin Carew, Zachary and Benjamin Janot; sisters, Julie Schuebel, Judy Matthews, Kathleen Lawrenz, and Karen Hancock; brother-in-law, Roger Poppelman; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Eva Poppelman; brother-in-law, Gary Lawrenz, and sister-in-law, Cathie Poppelman.
Funeral services with Full Military Honors will be held at the funeral home, Friday, November 15, 2019, 6:00 P.M. Private interment will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 4-6 P.M. Memorials to the family have been suggested.
