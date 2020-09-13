Theo Marie Gittings (Nee: Pickford)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1924 – 2020

With her family by her side, Theo P. Gittings, age 96, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Theo was born in Mason City, Iowa on August 17, 1924, daughter of the late Lyle and Imo (nee: Adams) Pickford.

On May 24, 1952, Theo was united in marriage to William D. Gittings. They shared sixty wonderful years and raised five children together before Bill preceded her in death on May 26, 2012. In her younger years, she was employed with Scandinavian Airlines and was a vacation planner. Theo was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church. A woman of many talents, Theo loved cooking, creating art, including pottery, beadwork and sewing. She will also be remembered as an avid Badger fan, a world traveler and a mother and grandmother extraordinaire.