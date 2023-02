RACINE—Our beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Thelma “Dar” Irene (Parson) Umberger, 88, went to sleep from this life in anticipation of her eternal home on Friday, January 27, 2023. To view Thelma’s full obituary with service information and to share online condolences, please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.