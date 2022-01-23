MADISON, WI — Thelma J. Wiggins, 62, completed her earthly journey on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
Her Homegoing Service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Daryn D. Crenshaw officiating. Visitation will be that day from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Service. Burial will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.
