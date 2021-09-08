July 31, 1931—Sep. 3, 2021

PLAINFIELD, IL—The Rev. Dr. Ross Henry Larson, age 90, a resident of Lakewood Nursing and Rehabilitation in Plainfield, IL, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2021.

He was born in Kansas City, KS on July 31, 1931. Ross is survived by his three children: Rev. Mark (Cindy) Larson of Atlanta, GA, Ellen (Barry) Jacobson of Bolingbrook, IL, and Beth (Michael) Fritz of Bloomsburg, PA; and his three grandsons: Matthew and Daniel Jacobson and Levi Fritz. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Ethel (Henry) Larson and his beloved wife Letty (Sanders).

Ross graduated from Wyandotte High school in Kansas City, Bethany College, Augustana Seminary and earned his D.Min. at Lutheran School of Theology in Chicago. He pastored parishes in Chicago, St. Louis and Racine, WI. He retired at the age of 85 as an Adjunct Professor and Dean of the Chapel at Carthage College, Kenosha WI.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 11, 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life Service at Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S. Green Bay Road, Racine, WI. The service can be streamed at: https://youtu.be/iJCa_x9gQgw. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church.