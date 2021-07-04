Aug. 15, 1944—June 28, 2021
The Rev’d Dr. Travis Talmadge DuPriest, Jr., died unexpectedly on June 28, 2021.
Travis was born August 15, 1944 in Richmond, VA to Travis Talmadge DuPriest, Sr., and Mildred Abbitt DuPriest. He grew up and attended school in Crewe, VA, graduating from Crewe High School in 1962. He attended college at the University of Richmond, Richmond Va., majoring in English. He was a member of Phi Gamma Delta social fraternity and the Areopagitica honorary English society.
Graduating with honors in 1966, Travis began graduate studies in English that fall at the University of Kentucky. An NDEA Fellow, Travis completed his graduate studies, earning a PhD. with a specialization in 17th century English literature. After graduate school Travis continued his studies, entering a Masters in Theological Studies program at Harvard Divinity School. While at Harvard, he was a Rockefeller Fellow and a teaching assistant. Part of his theological studies was completed at St. Chad’s College at the University of Durham, Durham, England, where he was in residence 1972-1973. After completing his theological training, Travis was ordained to the Diaconate in 1974, and to the priesthood in 1975.
His academic career as a professor of English was spent at Carthage College, beginning in 1974. Travis also served as assistant priest at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church In Kenosha, WI, and at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Racine, WI. In 1990, he became the Director of the DeKoven Foundation for Church Work, a position in which he served until 2006. Additionally, he was the Chaplain for the Sisters of St May.
In 1972, Travis married Mabel Ann Benson at the Cathedral Church of St George, Martyr at Crystal Kentucky. They became parents of two children: Travis Edgerton and Benson Hunter, and grandparents of Madeline Rose and Evan Hunter.
Travis has been preceded in death by his parents: Travis and Mildred; and by his nephew, Talmadge Abbitt DuPriest. He is survived by his wife; his sons; his daughter-in-law Maria; his grandchildren; his brother and sister-in-law: Robert and Barclay DuPriest; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Edna and Richard Haase; his sister-in-law Marilyn Benson; nephews: Rand DuPriest, Jim Haase, John Pederson, Daniel Pederson; their spouses and children; nieces: Ann Hurst, Lisa Humphrey, Laura Pfeufer, Debra Benson, Christine Barta; their spouses and children; and great-niece Sydney DuPriest.
Interment will be a private ceremony on the DeKoven Center grounds. At 11:00 a.m., on July 8 a Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Racine, WI. In lieu of flowers, Travis has requested that donations be given to the DeKoven Foundation for Church Work and Harvard Divinity School.
