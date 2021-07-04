Aug. 15, 1944—June 28, 2021

The Rev’d Dr. Travis Talmadge DuPriest, Jr., died unexpectedly on June 28, 2021.

Travis was born August 15, 1944 in Richmond, VA to Travis Talmadge DuPriest, Sr., and Mildred Abbitt DuPriest. He grew up and attended school in Crewe, VA, graduating from Crewe High School in 1962. He attended college at the University of Richmond, Richmond Va., majoring in English. He was a member of Phi Gamma Delta social fraternity and the Areopagitica honorary English society.

Graduating with honors in 1966, Travis began graduate studies in English that fall at the University of Kentucky. An NDEA Fellow, Travis completed his graduate studies, earning a PhD. with a specialization in 17th century English literature. After graduate school Travis continued his studies, entering a Masters in Theological Studies program at Harvard Divinity School. While at Harvard, he was a Rockefeller Fellow and a teaching assistant. Part of his theological studies was completed at St. Chad’s College at the University of Durham, Durham, England, where he was in residence 1972-1973. After completing his theological training, Travis was ordained to the Diaconate in 1974, and to the priesthood in 1975.