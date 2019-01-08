November 25, 1927—December 30, 2018
DeJarlais, Tessie Marie (91 y/o) Born 11/25/1927 in Racine, WI. to George and Dorothy Chaussee.
Born to eternal life 12/30/2018 in St. Petersburg FL. Married the love of her life, Raymond L. DeJarlais on 9/3/1948.
Preceded in death by her parents, siblings, spouse and daughters, Susette and Danielle. Survived by Marc, Renee, D’Ette, Bert, Todd, 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Her life to be celebrated 1/12/2019. In lieu of flowers or donations: Be Kind; her wish for all of us.
