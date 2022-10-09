Oct. 11, 1947—Oct. 5, 2022

Terryl “Terri” J. Vanella, age 74, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, WI. She was born in Racine, October 11, 1947, daughter of the late Joseph and Harriette (nee: Holub) Vanella.

Terri was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1965.” Furthering her education she graduated from Cardinal Stitch in Business Management. Terri worked in various medical offices in Racine and Clearwater, Florida, and was last employed by Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren Law Office. Her pastimes included cross stitch, line dancing, and she loved animals.

She will be dearly missed by her daughter, Sandra (Chad) Johnson; her grandson, Riley; her sisters, Joette Vanella, Toni McCray; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Mahnke; brother-in-law, Thomas McCray; and nephew, Tyler McCray.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, October 13, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Ave. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Wednesday at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Thursday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Lung Association or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have been suggested.

A special thank you to the ICU nurses at St. Luke’s Hospital for their loving and compassionate care.

