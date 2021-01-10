Terry V. Brinton

Terry proudly served his country in the US Air Force. On May 31st, 1975 he was united in marriage to Angela B. (Nee:Corbin) Deibler. He and his wife owned and operated The Frightened Hare Antiques and Estate Sale Service. Terry enjoyed classic cars, woodworking, and music. He was also a collector of fine antiques and art. In addition to business interests, Terry was an excellent restorer of antiques, Terry and his wife Angela were also very highly regarded in their estate sale services and had an incredible following right up until the end.