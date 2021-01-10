 Skip to main content
Terry V. Brinton
July 9, 1943—December 16, 2020

OF RACINE — Terry V. Brinton, age 77 passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center.

He was born in Torrington, CT July 9, 1943. He was the son of the late Vincent and Ruth (Nee: Sabin) Brinton.

Terry proudly served his country in the US Air Force. On May 31st, 1975 he was united in marriage to Angela B. (Nee:Corbin) Deibler. He and his wife owned and operated The Frightened Hare Antiques and Estate Sale Service. Terry enjoyed classic cars, woodworking, and music. He was also a collector of fine antiques and art. In addition to business interests, Terry was an excellent restorer of antiques, Terry and his wife Angela were also very highly regarded in their estate sale services and had an incredible following right up until the end.

He was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by his wife, Angela; sons, James (Cheryl) Deibler of Racine, Peter (Kimberly) Deibler of Lake Villa, IL; grandchildren; Thomas (Alekx) Deibler, Corbin Deibler, Matthew Deibler, Samantha Deibler (partner Shannon), Jared Mikulecky, Jennah (Matthew) Glassen; great grandchildren, Charolette Deibler, Stella Rae Glassen, Rowan Glassen and Emmerson Glassen; sister-in-law, Linsey (Don) Pilon; special friends, Shari and Thad Wallin, nieces, nephews other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth (Barbara) Brinton, and sister Charlotte (Kenneth) Fleet.

Memorials to the American Heart Association have been suggested by the family.

Due to the pandemic, a celebration of Terry’s life will be held and announced at a later date.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST., RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

