Terry Sheckles

1964—2021

Terry Lynn Sheckles, 56, of Racine passed away unexpectedly on February 17, 2021. Terry was born on June 23, 1964 in Monroe, Michigan, the 5th child to Ernestine (Tina) Sheckles and Donald (Don) Sheckles. As a young child, his family moved from Michigan and settled in Racine, where they built the family business, D&D Vacuum and Terry started his own business, Berts Metal Finishing.

Terry was a talented musician who belonged to numerous bands and worship teams. He loved playing his guitar and “rocking out” to Hendrix. He was devoted to his church and the congregation was like family. Terry was a thoughtful and gentle soul who would “give you the shirt off his back.”

Terry loved being a “Dad” and was very proud of his children, often sharing pictures and stories of their accomplishments. He was close to his parents and extended family, working side by side, in and next door to the family business for his entire adult life. He had a kind heart for animals is sadly missed by his four-legged companions: Hannah, Jordie, Padme & Lucy.