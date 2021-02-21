Terry Sheckles

1964—2021
Terry Lynn Sheckles, 56, of Racine passed away unexpectedly on February 17, 2021. Terry was born on June 23, 1964 in Monroe, Michigan, the 5th child to Ernestine (Tina) Sheckles and Donald (Don) Sheckles. As a young child, his family moved from Michigan and settled in Racine, where they built the family business, D&D Vacuum and Terry started his own business, Berts Metal Finishing.
Terry was a talented musician who belonged to numerous bands and worship teams. He loved playing his guitar and “rocking out” to Hendrix. He was devoted to his church and the congregation was like family. Terry was a thoughtful and gentle soul who would “give you the shirt off his back.”
Terry loved being a “Dad” and was very proud of his children, often sharing pictures and stories of their accomplishments. He was close to his parents and extended family, working side by side, in and next door to the family business for his entire adult life. He had a kind heart for animals is sadly missed by his four-legged companions: Hannah, Jordie, Padme & Lucy.
Terry is survived by his children: Vincent Sheckles, Samantha Sheckles and Nathan Fisko; mother: Tina Sheckles; siblings: Kim Harvey, Pam (Shaunte) Stills; Don (Dani Jo) Sheckles; Robert Sheckles, Mike (Michelle) Sheckles and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Sheckles.
Friends are invited to gather with the family at The Gospel Lighthouse Church in Racine (933 Lasalle Street) from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 27. A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, with Pastor Tony Lapetina presiding. The service will be live streamed on the church Facebook page. Guest will be required to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines. In memory of Terry, those attending are encouraged to wear tie-dye or purple clothing.
Since it may not be possible for you to be with the family in person, you are welcome to send cards of condolence and flowers to the family business, D&D Vacuum, 1353 Washington Avenue, Racine WI 53401.
Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave., Racine
262-632-4479
