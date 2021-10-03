 Skip to main content
Terry L. Lehman-Rosing
Terry L. Lehman-Rosing

Terry L. Lehman-Rosing

Feb. 12, 1952 – Sept. 27, 2021

RACINE – Terry Lee Lehman-Rosing, age 69, passed away unexpectedly in the ER of Ascension All Saints Hospital on Monday afternoon, September 27, 2021.

Terry was born in Kenosha on February 12, 1952, the only child of the late Carlton and Dolores “Dolly” (nee: Schmidt) Lehman. She was a proud graduate of Kemper Hall. On October 26, 1991, back at Kemper Hall, Terry was united in marriage with Louis F. Rosing. Terry worked along with her mother, at their family beauty salon “Designs by Dolly”, at various locations in Racine and Kenosha.

Among her interests, Terry enjoyed cooking, knitting, flower gardening and Bingo. Above all, she loved spending time with her beautiful family.

Surviving are her husband, Lou Rosing; son and daughter-in-law, Christian and Sandy Lehman; adored grandchildren: Nicholas and Haley Lehman; other relatives and friends – too numerous to mention all by name.

In accordance with Terry’s wishes, cremation and a private family gathering will be held.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

