Terry F. Smith

December 8, 1958—August 24, 2021

RACINE- Terry Franklin Smith, 62, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Ascension All Saints in Racine.

He was born on December 8, 1958 to Charles and Sharon (nee: Furman) Smith in Orleans, France.

Terry was a graduate of J.I. Case High School. He was very proud of the work that he did as a journeyman plumber, where he later retired from.

Terry proudly served his country in the United States Air Force as an airplane mechanic.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching the Green Bay Packers play.

Terry will be missed by his life partner, Debbie Kubowski; sons, Adam (Elizabeth) Smith and Patrick (Anthony) Smith; step-daughters, Anastasia Kubowski and Natasha Kluck; grandson, AJ Smith; sisters, Kimi (Mick) Conners and Larinda Mercier; former wife, Sandi (nee: Krusienski) Smith.

Terry is further survived by nieces, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Sharon; and brother, Donald Smith.Keeping with Terry’s wishes, no services will be held.

Memorials have been suggested to be made to the Disabled American Veterans.